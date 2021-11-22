Pupil (16) accused of witchcraft takes her own life
Family devastated at tragic death of grade 10 sholar
“I feel like I am a failure, actually I am, as the teacher said so. It’s better for me to leave school. Imagine to be embarrassed like that! I just want to die so as to be free from all these pains.”
These are the last words of Lathitha Nako to one of her friends after she was accused of witchcraft at school last week...
