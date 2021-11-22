South Africa

Pupil (16) accused of witchcraft takes her own life

Family devastated at tragic death of grade 10 sholar

22 November 2021 - 08:04

“I feel like I am a failure, actually I am, as the teacher said so. It’s better for me to leave school. Imagine to be embarrassed like that! I just want to die so as to be free from all these pains.”

These are the last words of Lathitha Nako to one of her friends after she was accused of witchcraft at school last week...

