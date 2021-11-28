‘Barbaric and heartless’: Six-year-old girl found beheaded in KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has called for the full might of the law to be exercised after a six-year-old girl was found beheaded in a village in Estcourt.

Khoza said it was alleged that a 20-year-old suspect had a confrontation with the child's uncle just before the gruesome murder.

“He allegedly left the home and secretly returned and entered the rondavel in which the child was sleeping.

“He was only noticed running out with a plastic bag dripping blood.”

The gruesome crime scene was discovered by family members who found her body with the head missing, Khoza said.