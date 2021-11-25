Gardener arrested after brutal murder of Bloemfontein woman, 69

A 39-year-old man suspected to have murdered a Bloemfontein woman he had just started working for has been arrested in the Free State.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane said the 69-year-old woman and the employee were at home while her husband went to a pharmacy on Tuesday. Upon his return, the man found his wife, Maria Magdelina Cameron, in a pool of blood. Her throat was slit and her hands tied behind her back.

“He ran around looking for the gardener, who had recently been offered a job, but he was nowhere to be found,” said Covane.

The man had worked for the family for three days.

Covane said a wallet containing money was missing. Cameron's handbag was found on the property.

He said a team of detectives worked around the clock and arrested the man at an informal settlement in R-Section in Botshabelo.

“The team surrounded the shack dwelling at the informal settlement, cordoned it off and pounced on the suspect.

“Expensive alcohol brands reported to have been stolen during the house robbery and bloodstained clothing were seized. The investigation continues.”

TimesLIVE