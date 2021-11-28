WATCH | Man believed to be from SA allegedly verbally abuses man on UK train

A man, believed to be from SA, has come under fire after allegedly verbally abusing a Muslim man on a train in the UK.

In a video shared on social media, the man is seen accusing the Muslim man of not “respecting other people” by reading his Koran on the train.

“Do you see anybody of any other faith sitting here doing their morning prayers? Do you know why? Because they respect other people and that’s your problem, you got no respect for other people,” the man tells the Muslim passenger.

The Muslim passenger then tells the man to “act his age” and “move along”.

In response to the tweet, British Transport Police said the incident was under investigation.

“Be assured, this incident is currently under investigation. Such behaviour will never be tolerated on the railway network.”