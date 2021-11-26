Officials in court for ‘defrauding municipality of R338m’

Top officials who allegedly defrauded the Kannaland municipality in the Western Cape of more than R338m have been hauled to court after being arrested by the Hawks.

“The director of corporate services Hendrick Barnard, former CFO Nigel Delo, municipal manager Morne Hoogbaard and human resources manager McGrandile Makier appeared in the Ladismith magistrate’s court and were released on bail,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

Three of the accused were arrested on Thursday and the municipal manager later handed himself over to the Hawks.

“It is alleged they defrauded the municipality of more than R338m by enriching themselves through fraudulent appointments in senior positions and acting allowances, and the company owned by one of them benefited while the owner was working for the municipality,” said Mogale.

The accused were released on bail of R15,000 each.

The case was postponed to January 26 2022 in the Oudtshoorn regional court.

TimesLIVE