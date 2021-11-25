Case against woman behind ‘incitement’ Twitter account postponed yet again

The case of the woman behind the infamous Twitter account @African Soil aka “Sphithiphithi Evaluator” was on Thursday postponed for the third time to allow the state to complete its investigations.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the matter was postponed to February 28.

Previously, the matter was postponed to allow the investigating officers to gather more evidence.

Zamaswazi Majozi, 36, made a brief appearance at the Germiston magistrate’s court.

Majozi, of Leondale, Germiston, is charged with incitement to commit public violence related to the July riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

During her first court appearance in August, Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Katlego Mogale said Majozi was accused of using her Twitter account to instigate the violent looting in Gauteng and KZN.

Majozi has since denied all the allegations against her.

Speaking to Sowetan during her previous appearance last month, Majozi said she had used her social media account to call on the government to intervene during looting and not to incite violence.

Mjonondwane said judgment was still pending on the media’s application to take pictures and videos of Majozi, and the magistrate assigned to the case was not present on Thursday.

“The magistrate [Elsie Noble] was not present. She is off sick,” said Mjonondwane.