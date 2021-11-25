SIU seeks to set aside 280 contracts
According to the SIU, there were 280 service providers who were contracted but 173 were not in the central supplier database (CSD) and services were procured through WhatsApp and phone calls
Judgment has been reserved in the R431m review application case into the Gauteng school decontamination contracts awarded last year to fight Covid-19.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) brought a substantive application to the special tribunal on Wednesday, seeking relief to review and set aside the 73 awarded tenders and recover the money from the alleged recipients...
