Sars targets 52 'non-compliant' companies that scored R1bn in PPE and Covid-19 related contracts

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has targeted 52 non-compliant companies that received R1bn in contracts for the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other Covid-19 related services.

Eleven companies have been convicted to date, seven cases are on the court roll, 29 cases are with the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) for the drafting of charge sheets or warrants of arrest, while five case dockets are being processed by the Hawks.

“Sars has recovered R170m in unpaid taxes linked to PPE contracts and R500m in assets [including cash] are under preservation orders. Sars is also investigating 33 entities linked to politically exposed persons.

“In addition, several companies that received government tenders totalling R50m for Covid-19 related services were recently sentenced for not registering for VAT.