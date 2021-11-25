Man surrenders after rape of deaf girl

A Tshwane man, 40, has handed himself over to the police for allegedly raping an 11-year-old deaf girl.

The girl’s mother believes that her daughter would have been spared had she been able to speak.

According to the girl’s family, she had been playing with friends including the suspect’s daughter when the perpetrator allegedly grabbed her from the back without others noticing him.

The girl’s mother alleged that the suspect took her to his house, slapped her twice before throwing her onto his bed and raped her. The suspect’s daughter, who was looking for her friend, knocked on the door and then walked away when her father would not open.

The incident happened on November 8 and the victim kept quiet for more than a week about her ordeal until her family noticed strange behaviour. The suspect is a friend to the girl's uncle.