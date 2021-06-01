‘Prioritise us for vaccination’, say teacher unions

With primary school pupils returning on a full-time basis from next month, teacher unions have asked to be prioritised for the Covid-19 vaccination.

They also want the basic education department to monitor the third wave of coronavirus infections before pushing ahead with the decision to fully reopen primary schools in six weeks’ time, even though they said the decision to return full time is the right one.

“The Educators Union of SA (Eusa) maintains its stance that the department should study the behaviour of the virus before making any decisions,” said spokesperson Kabelo Mahlobogwane.

“We continue to warn basic education to stop its obsession of going back to what was before Covid-19 and instead focus on building a new system that will be in line with 4IR [the Fourth Industrial Revolution] and the new normal.”

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced in a government gazette on Friday that all primary school pupils, and pupils at schools catering for those with special education needs, would have to attend school on a daily basis from July 26. This meant the current system of rotational classes would come to an end.