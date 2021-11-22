KZN police looking for woman who was shot and injured in Isipingo
KwaZulu-Natal police are trying to locate a woman who was shot and injured while on her way to work in Isipingo, south of Durban, on Monday morning.
Capt Nqobile Gwala said police were alerted about the shooting but when they arrived at the scene, the victim was no longer there.
“Police are trying to locate the victim,” she said.
PT Alarms Tactical said the woman was shot in Gopalsingh Road in Isipingo.
News Just In: Woman shot by gunmen in Isipingo PT Alarms Tactical unit and Isipingo SAPS responded to the scene of a...Posted by PT Alarms on Sunday, November 21, 2021
“It is alleged the woman was shot by gunmen believed to be in a white (Toyota) Etios. Multiple shots were fired. The female victim was rushed to hospital via a private vehicle. The motive for the shooting is unknown.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.