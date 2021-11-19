Several programmes put on ice due to Covid-19, health department tells MPs

The national health department on Friday told parliament’s health portfolio committee that several of its programmes had to take a back seat to focus on Covid-19.

“There were a whole lot of targets that were not reached and there is a lot of catch-up that has been started,” said acting director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp.

Crisp, health minister Dr Joe Phaahla and other health officials were briefing the committee on the department’s annual report for the 2020/2021 financial year. The department conceded that this was the most difficult financial year it had encountered.

Crisp described the year as “extremely disruptive”.

“During the Covid-19 period, besides shifting the budget, we did not get any new budget allocation ... Much of the NHI [National Health Insurance] activities were moved because we needed to get PPE and make sure that the digital system worked and the availability of medicine continued during the pandemic,” he said.

A massive supply of oxygen was needed because Covid-19 was a respiratory disease, he said.

“During the pandemic we needed to fast-track a lot of the infrastructure programmes and we did a massive refurbishment of our oxygen supply and ICU and ventilation issues in all hospitals for the Covid-19 response. Covid-19 dominated and laboratory results were needed.”