State offered 'blank cheque' to make Iqbal Sharma's bail conditions as tight as possible

In a bid to secure bail, lawyers of Johannesburg businessman Iqbal Sharma on Friday called on the state to grant him bail with conditions as stringent and tight as they would like.

Sharma is accused of having played a crucial role in the corruption which unfolded in the multimillion-rand Estina dairy project.

Addressing judge Joseph Mhlambi of the Bloemfontein high court, advocate Mannie Witz, for Sharma, offered the state what Mhlambi labelled an open cheque where they could suggest a bail amount, house arrest, him reporting to a police station every day and even fitting him with an ankle bracelet, if they so wished.

He argued that Sharma would use his release to prepare for his trial, support his wife and continue with his business dealings.

Sharma is appealing an earlier decision by the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court to deny him bail last month, saying he was a flight risk. At the time, the state argued that Sharma had been “dishonest” with the court about his financial affairs, after it surfaced that he had failed to disclose that he had about R264m in a UAE business account.