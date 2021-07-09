The same laws that apply to the poor must apply to wealthy Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma, high court hears

Gupta associate and multimillionaire businessman Iqbal Sharma will know next week on Wednesday whether he will be granted bail.

The Bloemfontein high court on Friday reserved judgment following his bail appeal, which was held virtually. He has spent more than a month behind bars after the Bloemfontein magistrate's court denied him bail last month, saying he was a flight risk.

Sharma was arrested in connection with the failed R288m Estina dairy project.

He was charged alongside Dr Limakatso Moorosi from the department of agriculture, Seipati Dhlamini, who was the department’s financial officer, and former Free State agriculture department head Peter Thabethe. His co-accused were all released on bail of R10 000 each.

While the state had stuck to its guns on wanting Sharma to remain incarcerated, in the last minutes of proceedings on Friday prosecutor Peter Serunye seemed to suggest there was some room for a feasible agreement on Sharma’s release, but also called on the court to ensure it did not appear as though there were unjust exceptions being made for the wealthy.