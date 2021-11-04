Gauteng hits Covid-19 vaccination milestone with 6-millionth jab
The Gauteng government has administered more than 6-million Covid-19 vaccines.
Of the figure, 3,076,767 are people who are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or J&J vaccines.
“This milestone comes at a time when the province is taking the vaccination programme to retailers, shopping centres and other workplaces to widen access to vaccines to as many people as possible,” said Gauteng health spokesperson Kwara Kekana.
She said the more people were vaccinated the better the chances of beating the anticipated fourth wave.
“Gauteng has, since August 30 2021, embarked on an intense campaign targeting areas with low vaccine uptake, to vaccinate as many people as possible.
“Vaccination has been proven to be effective in minimising severe illness, hospitalisation and death in the event one contracts the coronavirus,” Kekana said.
The government has called on all people who are 12 and older to visit their nearest vaccination site to get vaccinated.
“The public is further reminded that those who received the first of a two-dose vaccine need to return for their second dose at 42 days.”
