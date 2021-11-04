South Africa

Gauteng hits Covid-19 vaccination milestone with 6-millionth jab

04 November 2021 - 18:11
The Gauteng government says it has so far administered 6-million vaccines in the province.
The Gauteng government says it has so far administered 6-million vaccines in the province.
Image: Esa Alexander

The Gauteng government has administered more than 6-million Covid-19 vaccines.

Of the figure, 3,076,767 are people who are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or J&J vaccines.

“This milestone comes at a time when the province is taking the vaccination programme to retailers, shopping centres and other workplaces to widen access to vaccines to as many people as possible,” said Gauteng health spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

She said the more people were vaccinated the better the chances of beating the anticipated fourth wave.

“Gauteng has, since August 30 2021, embarked on an intense campaign targeting areas with low vaccine uptake, to vaccinate as many people as possible.

 “Vaccination has been proven to be effective in minimising severe illness, hospitalisation and death in the event one contracts the coronavirus,” Kekana said.

The government has called on all people who are 12 and older to visit their nearest vaccination site to get vaccinated.

“The public is further reminded that those who received the first of a two-dose vaccine need to return for their second dose at 42 days.”

TimesLIVE

SA records 533 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

SA recorded 533 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Thursday.
News
6 days ago

Covid-19: 331 cases, 53 deaths recorded in South Africa in 24 hours

There have been 2,920,109 confirmed cases and 88,987 deaths recorded across the country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March last ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout