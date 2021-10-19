South Africa

Here's when we can expect the Covid-19 fourth wave to hit Gauteng

19 October 2021 - 09:46
Gauteng Premier David Makhura during the media briefing in Johannesburg.Photo Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Gauteng premier David Makhura has raised concerns about a possible fourth wave of Covid-19 , saying it is expected to hit the province between November and January 2022.

Makhura was addressing media with the Gauteng Covid-19 command council on Monday at the Itireleng Community Healthcare Centre in Soweto.

The command council predicts that the fourth wave is likely to happen sometime between November and January as it expects quite a number of superspreader events to follow in a row. 

“The fourth wave is something we are still worried about,” said Makhura.

“If we had more vaccinations we wouldn’t be as worried but the rate of vaccination we have so far ... we are not at 50% with regards to the single doses. Here in Gauteng, we are at 32% single doses for both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. We would be happier if we were at least 60%.”

Makhura admitted that Gauteng was unlikely to reach its target of vaccinating 70% of the adult population by December due to a decrease of people showing up at vaccination sites.

He said in the last two weeks, the province has seen a drop from more than 60,000 vaccinations daily to between 52,000 and 58,000 a day.

“We are not retreating on our target for 70%, but the idea that we will reach 70% by mid-December is a target that is becoming elusive,” Makhura said.

He pleaded with political parties to encourage voters to get vaccinated before voting day on November 1.

“Election day is going to be possibly the most intense with regard to how many people are going to be getting out. From the elections, we know that we are going into the festive season and people are going to be travelling,” he said.

