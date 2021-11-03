Tembisa hospital records zero Covid-19 admissions for the first time in nearly two years
Facility says it is however preparing for the anticipated fourth wave of the pandemic
The Tembisa hospital says it has reached a milestone by having no Covid-19 patients admitted at the facility for the first time in nearly two years this week.
According to hospital's spokesperson Noko Pela the facility recorded zero Covid-19 patient admission on Tuesday. ..
