Movement of Life Esidimeni patients was a rush job, inquest told

Nursing manager claims health department head’s order added to chaos

Former Gauteng director for mental health Dr Makgabo Manamela was told that the moving of patients from Life Esidimeni care facilities to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) was being rushed, and that there were not enough suitable facilities to place patients in.



According to a statement from one of the Gauteng department of health [DOH] officials, Dr Sophie Lenkwane, who was stationed at Life Esidimeni’s Waverly Health Care Centre during the marathon project, Manamela told them that moving patients on time was non-negotiable as it was an order from former Gauteng MEC for health Qedani Mahlangu...