'Mahlangu was harsh to families of Life Esidimeni patients'
Ex-nursing manager says distressed relatives were dismissed
Former Gauteng MEC for health Qedani Mahlangu was mean to families of mental health patients who wanted to know where their loved ones would be moved.
This was revealed by former nursing manager Zanele Buthelezi at the Life Esidimeni inquest on Monday where she was cross examined by former director of mental health Dr Makgabo Manamela's legal team...
