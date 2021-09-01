Manamela accuses Life Esidimeni of discharging patients in bad physical state

Former director of Gauteng mental health Dr Makgabo Manamela has accused Life Esidimeni of letting patients leave their facilities while they were in a bad physical state.



Manamela, who was represented by her lawyer Adv Russell Sibara at the Life Esidimeni Inquest on Tuesday, said the first batch of patients who went to Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital were not well...