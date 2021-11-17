South Africa

Durban consumers urged to use water sparingly as repairs continue on malfunctioning pump

17 November 2021 - 14:53
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
eThekwini is experiencing water shortages in the central, southern and northern systems while repairs are being carried out. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/MARIDAV

On the back of Eskom’s announcement about the return of load-shedding, Durban residents have been urged to reduce their water consumption.

The eThekwini municipality said on Wednesday that Umgeni Water, its bulk water provider, has been experiencing a pump failure at one of its key sites since last Thursday.

“Staff are working around the clock to repair the failure to enable the full water supply to be resumed to all consumers as quickly as possible,” it said.

“While the repairs are being carried out, we are experiencing water shortages in the central, southern and northern water systems.

“eThekwini has embarked on numerous programmes to sustain and ration the water supply in the supply systems.

“Areas that are receiving water intermittently are being supplied by tankers.

“The municipality urges the public to use water sparingly. With everyone’s help we will be able to conserve available water reserves during this difficult time and make them last as long as possible.”

TimesLIVE

