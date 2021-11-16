No ‘water crisis’ in SA — department allays fears amid 54-hour shutdown

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu said on Monday SA does not have a water crisis, despite a 54-hour “water shutdown” in parts of Gauteng.

Mchunu briefed the media with Rand Water to explain the ongoing shutdown in the province.

He said the term ‘water shutdown’ used by Rand Water in its announcement of the planned outage had been misunderstood by those who thought it meant being completely without water.

He said the term was an industry norm and assured residents it was no cause for panic.

Mchunu added that SA has a water scarcity issue, but this does not mean there’s a crisis.

“SA has less water than its needs overall. If you lift your eyes and say ‘how much water do we have in the country?’ it will always be less than the demand, but that does not mean we are in a crisis. If we manage water that is available at the moment, we will manage, we will go on well,” said the minister.