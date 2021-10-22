Self-proclaimed 'millionaire' out on bail after first appearance

Sandile Shezi, the self-proclaimed SA’s youngest “millionaire” and forex trader, who is facing a R500,000 fraud charge, had resigned from his golden goose company by the time he handed himself over to the police this week.

Shezi, 30, made his first court appearance at the Alexandra magistrate's court on Thursday for allegedly defrauding his business partner Allan Ledwaba of R500,000 worth of investments into Global Trading Institute (GTI) around 2018.

Shezi had started GTI with his equally controversial mentor George Van Der Riet, 45, in 2016 which propelled him into becoming an instant highflying “millionaire” with an expensive taste in cars and clothes. Van Der Riet’s phone rang unanswered on Thursday.

Shezi was granted a R5000 bail and his case was postponed to November 24 according to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana.

Ledwaba claimed that he had made several investments with Shezi with an agreement that Shezi would trade his investment on his behalf and pay him dividends annually. He said Shezi had promised him 100% returns in the first year which would then double annually. However, he was left high and dry in 2018 and 2019.