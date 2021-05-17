KZN funeral parlour owner arrested for 'stealing coffin and grave crosses'

A funeral parlour owner from northern KwaZulu-Natal has been arrested in connection with the theft of a coffin and grave anchor crosses in Ulundi.

According to police, the 50-year-old man had approached the manager of another funeral service wanting to buy a coffin and other items at a discounted price.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the incident occurred last Thursday.

“It is alleged by the complainant, who is a manager at a known funeral service in Ulundi, that a known man owning a funeral parlour came to her office and requested to buy a dome-type coffin on discount, which was denied.”

Mbele said the next morning, on arrival at the office, the complainant discovered that the storeroom had been broken into.

“She discovered that the dome coffin, green runner and two grave anchor crosses were missing.”

A case was opened at Ulundi police station.

“After investigation the stolen items were recovered at the suspect's offices and he was immediately arrested and taken to Ulundi police station for processing.”

He is expected to appear in the Ulundi magistrate's court on Monday facing possession of suspected stolen property.

TimesLIVE