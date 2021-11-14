SNAPS | Inside the glamorous & praise filled 14th Crown Gospel Awards

The 14th Annual Crown Gospel Awards recording lived up to the anticipation as the gospel industry dazzled in their high-end fashion, draping ball gowns and stylish suits setting a blaze on the red carpet.

The event, hosted by pastor Khaya Mthethwa at The Playhouse theatre, was a spectacular gala event that saw artists gather to celebrate their peers.

Founder and executive producer Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule was attired in a ravishing royal blue number bedazzled with rose gold details as she took to the stage to honour all nominees celebrated this year.

“Fourteen awards shows, 14 years later #HeIsStillJehovah! As the World Gospel Powerhouse, we are elated to have reached this milestone and we thank God for carrying us thus far. Through the Crown Gospel Music Awards we have not only be able to celebrate artists but we created a platform where musicians can be recognised for their God-given talent,” she said in a statement sent to TshisaLIVE.

Among the guests were Takie Ndou, Ayanda Ntazi, Nqobi Nxumalo, Puleng Maake who all came dressed up to the nines to claim the golden gongs.

The recorded show will air on SABC2 at 20:00 on November 28.

Two categories are still open for voting and these will be announced before the broadcast.

Here are some captured moments from the awards: