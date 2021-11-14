SNAPS | Inside the glamorous & praise filled 14th Crown Gospel Awards
Takie Ndou, Ayanda Ntazi, Nqobi Nxumalo, Puleng Maake and Xolly Mncwango are some of the winners.
The 14th Annual Crown Gospel Awards recording lived up to the anticipation as the gospel industry dazzled in their high-end fashion, draping ball gowns and stylish suits setting a blaze on the red carpet.
The event, hosted by pastor Khaya Mthethwa at The Playhouse theatre, was a spectacular gala event that saw artists gather to celebrate their peers.
Founder and executive producer Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule was attired in a ravishing royal blue number bedazzled with rose gold details as she took to the stage to honour all nominees celebrated this year.
“Fourteen awards shows, 14 years later #HeIsStillJehovah! As the World Gospel Powerhouse, we are elated to have reached this milestone and we thank God for carrying us thus far. Through the Crown Gospel Music Awards we have not only be able to celebrate artists but we created a platform where musicians can be recognised for their God-given talent,” she said in a statement sent to TshisaLIVE.
Among the guests were Takie Ndou, Ayanda Ntazi, Nqobi Nxumalo, Puleng Maake who all came dressed up to the nines to claim the golden gongs.
The recorded show will air on SABC2 at 20:00 on November 28.
Two categories are still open for voting and these will be announced before the broadcast.
Here are some captured moments from the awards:
Here are the winners for Crown Gospel Music Awards 2021:
Best Gospel Song Writer — Takie Ndou
Best Gospel Itende — Indumiso Yetende
Best Gosepl Album — Takie Ndou
Classic Of All Times — Tebs Davids (You Are Faithful)
Best Worship Song — Xolisa Kwinana, Sithi Bayede
Best Praise Song — Sbu Banda — Papa God Of Miracles
Best Male Gospel Artist — Ayanda Ntanzi
Best Female Gospel Artist — Thobekile Mkhwanazi
Best New Comer Gospel Artist — Xolly Mncwango
Best Gospel Group — Umlazi Gospel Choir
Best Traditional Gospel — Godfrey Mahlangu — Lentswe
Best Gospel Accapella — Abakhethwa Gospel Singers
Best Clap And Tap — Tshidi Chauke
Best Gospel DVD — Tshwane Gospel Choir
Best Gospel Producer — Nqubeko Mbatha For Ayanda Ntanzi’s According To Grace
Best Gospel Engineer — Job Thako For Takie Ndou
Best Of Africa Gospel — Janet Manyowa- Zimbabwe
Best Gospel Jazz Song — Bra Bushi, Akukho Okunye
Best Gospel Collaboration — Ian Calf Featuring Thinah Zungu — Jesu Nguye
Best Contemporary Gospel Song — Shaun P — Jesus The Centre
Best Gospel Music Video — Crystal Tyron, Vuka Ukhanye
Best Gospel Rap — Melisa Sibaya
Best Community Outreach = De Bruin
Best Gospel Community Radio — Abraham Shiyane — Zibonele fm — Kuyenzeka show
Best Amazion — Fellowship of God Ministries — Surely Goodness and Mercy
Best Gospel Commercial/Radio Show – Brown Mosiapoa-Motsweding fm — Rorisang show