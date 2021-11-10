Two die in crash on way to hide body of murder victim
Two people, one of them a man who earlier had allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death, have died in a car crash as they were on their way to dispose of the woman's body.
Mpumalanga police said the boyfriend of another woman who had helped hide the death is in a critical condition following a head-on collision which occurred along the R23 road in Standerton, Mpumalanga, on Tuesday morning. ..
