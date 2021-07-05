South Africa

Cable theft affects Telkom connection in KwaZulu-Natal

05 July 2021 - 19:39
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A cable theft affected Telkom on Monday morning and resulted in a reduction in capacity of its mobile and fixed-line customers in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

Telkom said cable theft on Monday morning resulted in a reduction in capacity of its fixed-line and mobile customers in KwaZulu-Natal.

“As result of the growing trend of cable theft across the country and breakages at a national level, unfortunately this leaves our communities with reduced connectivity services,” Telkom said in a statement.

It said the KZN fixed-line and mobile customers would have experienced a reduction in data traffic throughput during this time. Telkom said Openserve, the telecommunications infrastructure provider, prioritised the restoration of the links.

The issue had been resolved by Monday shortly after midday and that there was no affect on customers in other regions.

