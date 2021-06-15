South Africa

Two Durban men nabbed with 888kg of electric cable belonging to Eskom and Transnet

15 June 2021 - 12:44
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Two Durban men were allegedly caught with more than R16,000 worth of electric cable belonging to Transnet and Eskom.
Two men were due to appear in the Durban magistrate’s courts on Tuesday after they were allegedly caught with 888kg of electric cables belonging to Eskom and Transnet.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the men aged 24 and 61 have been charged with tampering and damaging essential infrastructure.

Gwala said police officers from the rapid rail police unit were conducting regular patrols when they received information about the alleged theft.

“They received information about a truck which had a load of electrical aluminium cables in Clairwood. They went to the identified area and the truck was approached.

“Upon searching the truck, the police found aluminium electric cables.

“The cables were positively identified as the property of Transnet and Eskom. The total value of the recovered cables is R16,920 and they weighed 888kg.

“Two suspects were placed under arrest at the Montclair police station. The docket has been transferred to the Hawks for further investigation,” said Gwala.

