Murder suspect caught after two years on the run
A 25-year-old Mpumalanga man has finally been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man to death, two years after he went on the run.
Mpumalanga's provincial spokesperson, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, said the man who was arrested on Tuesday is expected to appear before the Bethal magistrate's court on Wednesday...
