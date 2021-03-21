Thieves steal murdered cop's skeleton from Mpumalanga mortuary

Human skeletal remains, which were kept for investigation purposes, have been stolen from a state mortuary in Standerton, Mpumalanga, police said on Sunday.

The skeletal remains are the subject of a police investigation into the murder of a 62-year-old former police officer, Brig Leonard Hlathi said.

Hlathi said the victim was reported missing by his family in October 2020.

A search was conducted without any success until March 12, when a 26-year-old man, Sanele Msimang, handed himself over to police in Harrismith in the Free State.

“Msimang informed police there that he killed his employer at Standerton somewhere last year and buried his remains in a shallow grave.”