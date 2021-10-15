South Africa

Elderly KZN mother and daughter burnt in house fire

15 October 2021 - 11:29
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Two women suffered burn injuries when their wood and iron home caught alight in Verulam, KZN, on Thursday.
Two women suffered burn injuries when their wood and iron home caught alight in Verulam, KZN, on Thursday.
Image: Reaction Unit SA

An 87-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman and her stroke-afflicted daughter suffered burns when their wood and iron home caught alight on Thursday.

The incident took place in Redcliffe, Verulam, on the north coast.

Reaction Unit SA spokesperson Prem Balram said residents from an informal settlement reported the fire at about 1.20pm.

"On arrival, it was established that the 87-year-old woman and her 62-year-old daughter were still in the wood and iron home when the fire started,” said Balram.

"The younger female suffered a stroke this week and was unable to move without assistance. Members of the community rescued the women.

"Reaction Unit officers contained the fire, which spread rapidly to two other homes, until the arrival of Ethekwini fire and emergency services.

"The cause of the fire remains unknown.

"The injured females were treated for burns to their arms and bodies before being transported to hospital by ambulance.

TimesLIVE

Burnt homes leave Alex families in the cold

For the third night on Wednesday, five families were still squatting at neighbours' homes in Alexandra township after a man allegedly started a fire ...
News
2 months ago

KZN woman faces arrest following allegations she set her daughter alight

A 17-year-old KwaZulu-Natal girl has been taken to a place of safety by social workers after her mother allegedly doused her in paraffin and set her ...
News
4 months ago

Mpumalanga man accused of torching shack with girlfriend inside

A Mpumalanga man accused of setting his shack on fire with his girlfriend inside will appear in the Standerton magistrate's court in absentia, police ...
News
4 months ago

Four burnt to death, five critically injured in mob justice case

Four men were killed and five others critically injured in an alleged mob justice incident in Zandspruit, Johannesburg, on Wednesday morning, said ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling