Man accused of killing varsity student goes to trial

The case involving the death of Nosicelo Mtebeni, whose dismembered body was found in a suitcase in East London earlier this year is ready for trial.

Alutha Pasile, the man accused of murdering Mtebeni, 23, University of Fort Hare (UFH) fourth-year LLB student, appeared briefly in the East London high court on Tuesday.

State prosecutor Nickie Turner said Pasile had consulted with his legal aid advocate, Ncumisa Dyantyi, and that the case was ready for trial. This was confirmed by Dyantyi.

Presiding judge Michelle Beneke ruled the case would be heard again on November 29.

Women’s rights activists and students sat in the gallery and watched as Pasile walked calmly in and out of the court on Tuesday.

Pasile was arrested at his flat and appeared in the East London magistrate's court in August where he abandoned his bail application.

Magistrate Annemarie Elliot postponed the case for further investigation. – Additional reporting by TimesLIVE