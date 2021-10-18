South Africa

Rescuer, boy die in house fire in Eastern Cape

18 October 2021 - 10:10
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Police are looking for a suspect after a house fire resulted in the death of two people in Kariega on Sunday morning.
Police are looking for a suspect after a house fire resulted in the death of two people in Kariega on Sunday morning.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

A man who ran into a burning house to try to rescue a three-year-old boy died along with the child when they were trapped in the inferno.

Police in Kariega (Uitenhage) in the Eastern Cape are now on the hunt for a suspect who allegedly set the home alight in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Six people were inside the house in Oliver Street, Blikkiesdorp, when the fire started shortly after midnight, police said in a statement.

Some of the occupants managed to break down the back door and escape.

A family friend aged 37, who went back into the house to rescue a three-year-old boy, was trapped inside the house with the boy and burnt to death.

“The suspect is known and an arrest is imminent. Cases of murder, attempted murder and arson are under investigation and the motive is yet to be established,” police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart said.

TimesLIVE

Enoch Mgijima local municipality building goes up in flames as the only fire engine not available

The Enoch Mgijima local municipality in the Eastern Cape has allayed fears that the fire which engulfed one of its buildings on Monday night could ...
News
6 days ago

Man dies after being shot in head, chasing down 'petrol station robbers'

A man tragically died on Wednesday due to a wound he sustained while chasing after a group of robbers in Gqeberha.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling