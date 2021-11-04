South Africa

Emfuleni residents hope coalition works for them

The emerging picture showed that the municipality might have no outright winner for the first time in two decades

04 November 2021 - 09:31

There is a glimmer of hope among residents of Emfuleni over the possibility that their municipality will be governed through a coalition as they believe this could improve service delivery.

By late Wednesday,  ANC was leading the municipality's votes tally by 39.43%, followed by the DA with 27.4% and the EFF with 15.62%...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout