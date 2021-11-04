Emfuleni residents hope coalition works for them

The emerging picture showed that the municipality might have no outright winner for the first time in two decades

There is a glimmer of hope among residents of Emfuleni over the possibility that their municipality will be governed through a coalition as they believe this could improve service delivery.



By late Wednesday, ANC was leading the municipality's votes tally by 39.43%, followed by the DA with 27.4% and the EFF with 15.62%...