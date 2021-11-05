Western Cape ANC Youth League blasts parent body for election collapse

The Western Cape ANC Youth League on Friday strongly criticised its parent body after the party's poor municipal elections results.

The ANCYL said in a statement it noted with “concern the steep decline of the ANC support in the 2021 local government elections, including the reduction to below 50% at national level”.

The results reflect “voters’ discontent with the ANC and an outcry for a thorough and urgent renewal process”, it said.

“Out of the 26.1 million registered voters, only 12.3 million South Africans participated. This is a form of protest action by the oppressed masses of our people who are growing tired of poverty and poor living conditions, a poor track record of service delivery by various ANC municipalities, and numerous cases of corruption and maladministration by leaders of the movement.

“It is a clear message from the people that the ANC can no longer afford to delay the thorough rebuilding and renewal process.”