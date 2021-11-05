Holomisa on coalitions: 'If the ANC could work with the National Party, what stops them working with DA'

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa should give DA federal chair Helen Zille “a call and meet up for coffee” to discuss a possible coalition between the parties.

Holomisa, who was speaking at the Electoral Commission’s (IEC’s) national results centre in Tshwane on Thursday, said the ANC and DA should stop politicising local governance and agree on coalitions.

According to Holomisa, a non-partisan approach was needed for the benefit of service delivery.

“The DA and ANC must go and sit down... let President Ramaphosa call Zille and say 'Hi, Mama. Hoe gaan dit? (how are you doing?) ... there are problems, come nearer and let's have coffee,'” said Holomisa.

“I mean, if the ANC could work with the National Party, which killed a lot of people in this country and today you have members of the National Party in the ranks of the ANC, [then] what stops them from working with the DA.”