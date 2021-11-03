Majority of metros to end up with hung councils
Despite the Electoral Commission’s stated ambition to finalise 90% of the results before Tuesday midnight, only 66 % of counting had been captured from voting districts across the country by 10am on Wednesday.
Of the country’s eight metro’s only two had clear majority control by one party in the morning, with the DA at just over 62% in Cape Town while the ANC held a lead in Buffalo City with just over 60%...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.