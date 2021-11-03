Majority of metros to end up with hung councils

Despite the Electoral Commission’s stated ambition to finalise 90% of the results before Tuesday midnight, only 66 % of counting had been captured from voting districts across the country by 10am on Wednesday.



Of the country’s eight metro’s only two had clear majority control by one party in the morning, with the DA at just over 62% in Cape Town while the ANC held a lead in Buffalo City with just over 60%...