LISTEN | Voters ‘overwhelmingly confident’ of free and fair election: HSRC survey

The finding comes from a survey conducted at more than 300 voting stations countrywide. The council interviewed 50 people who cast their vote from each station, at different times. Some of the key findings include that an overwhelming majority of sampled voters (95%) felt the election procedures were free and fair. Provincially, this ranges from 90% in the Western Cape to 98% in Mpumalanga.

Ninety percent of voters indicated that they trust or strongly trust the IEC in general (51% strongly, 39% moderately), while only 7% were neutral, 2% were distrusting and 1% were uncertain.

Asked for their views on the ballot papers, 94% of voters were satisfied with the ballot papers used in this election, ranging between 88% and 98% provincially. Similarly, 93% found it easy to find their party of choice on the ballot papers, ranging between 87% and 98% provincially.

The council also made observations about the timing of decisions to vote. Sixty-two percent of voters said they decided to vote more than six months beforehand and a further fifth (18%) decided between one and six months beforehand. Only a small proportion decided on election day (4%) or during the month beforehand (15%).

Ninety-six percent of voters expressed satisfaction with the secrecy of their vote. Provincially, this varied between 94% in the Western Cape and North West and 99% in Limpopo, according to Roberts.

On the issue of political tolerance, the council found that 61% of voters expressed the view that political parties were very tolerant of one another during the 2021 election campaigns, with 26% reporting that parties were somewhat tolerant of each other. Seven percent perceived intolerance, while 6% were uncertain.

The general voting experience was sampled as follows:

68% of voters took less than 15 minutes to reach their voting station, with 22% taking 16 to 30 minutes, 7% taking 31 to 60 minutes and 3% longer than an hour.

On average, 77% of voters waited less than 15 minutes in the queue before voting, 15% took 16 to 30 minutes, while only 7% waited longer.

Overall, 86% of voters polled found voting stations were easily accessible to people with disabilities and the elderly, while 7% did not.

96% reported satisfaction with the instructions and signage at their voting stations.

97% found voting procedures easy to understand.

