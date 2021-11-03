ANC has betrayed people and abused public funds
Youth seek new political home
If there is a political lesson we have to learn in the past two years, it is that governance and politics in local government are too important to be left to politicians. Covid-19 has shown us that even in this stage, there are two factions in the ANC today that have vowed never to leave the ANC, but for completely different reasons.
Local government remains critical and its weakness is dangerous even to those whose pockets are deep enough to afford to buy their way out of everything. These factions have coiled up inside the laager they have turned the ANC into, ready to insult, bite even kill any perceived threat, whether real or imagined. Every week there are sordid titbits about the killings of ANC councillor candidates in SA...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.