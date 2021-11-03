ANC has betrayed people and abused public funds

Youth seek new political home

If there is a political lesson we have to learn in the past two years, it is that governance and politics in local government are too important to be left to politicians. Covid-19 has shown us that even in this stage, there are two factions in the ANC today that have vowed never to leave the ANC, but for completely different reasons.



Local government remains critical and its weakness is dangerous even to those whose pockets are deep enough to afford to buy their way out of everything. These factions have coiled up inside the laager they have turned the ANC into, ready to insult, bite even kill any perceived threat, whether real or imagined. Every week there are sordid titbits about the killings of ANC councillor candidates in SA...