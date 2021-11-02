You will not get load-shed if you live in an area with an IEC results centre

The IEC has reached an agreement with Eskom to hold back on load-shedding in areas where election results centres are situated.

This was revealed by IEC boss Sy Mamabolo during a press briefing at the national results centre in Tshwane on Tuesday night.

The electoral commission will be hoping that their agreement with Eskom will debunk claims by EFF leader Julius Malema that load-shedding was meant to enable vote-rigging in favour of the ANC.

Mamabolo said IEC and Eskom managers had met to discuss how load-shedding had affected IEC work.

“Load-shedding is always a concern, to the extent that it affects our ability to do things fast,” said Mamabolo. “We have been in discussions with officials of Eskom and in those discussions we sought an insulation of certain sites where our operations are continuing.”

During the same briefing, the IEC also sought to deal with reports that some people were turned away from voting stations on election day as their names did not appear on the voters' roll despite them being registered.