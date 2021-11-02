Possible load-shedding at short notice as power system is ‘severely constrained’

Eskom says load-shedding may be implemented at short notice should further breakdowns in generation occur.

The power utility has requested the public to reduce their use of electricity, saying the power system is “severely constrained”.

“While no load-shedding has been implemented at this stage, Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained. Load-shedding may be required at short notice should further generation breakdowns occur, or should some generating units not return to service as expected,” said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Mantshantsha said over the past 24 hours Eskom teams have returned a generation unit each at Camden, Kendal and Medupi power stations.