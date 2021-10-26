South Africa

Daytime load-shedding is back, until Saturday: Eskom

By TimesLIVE - 26 October 2021 - 09:13
Cooking traditional soup over an open fire in the forest. Bonfire picnic in the forest. A pot of soup cooked over a fire.
Image: 123RF.COM

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 9am on Tuesday until 5am on Saturday.

Citing a shortage of generation capacity, Eskom said total breakdowns currently amount to 13,333MW while planned maintenance is 5,548MW of capacity.

“While Eskom teams have successfully returned a unit each at the Kusile, Matimba and Arnot power stations during the early hours of this morning, further delays in returning other units to service have exacerbated the capacity constraints, hampering the ability to replenish the emergency generation reserves.”

Eskom expects to return Koeberg Unit 1 to service during the weekend.

Five other units are expected to return to service during the week. “However, there are a number of generation units running with risk of failure that cannot be attended to at the moment due to the current capacity constraints.”

