South Africa

Jacob Zuma says his vote went to the ANC

01 November 2021 - 14:13
Former president Jacob Zuma voted at his ancestral village of KwaNxamalala in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Former president Jacob Zuma has called on ANC members not to be swayed by political bickering among those jostling for positions of power, adding that what is important is a vote for the ANC.

Zuma was speaking outside Ntolwane Primary School at his ancestral village of KwaNxamalala in KwaZulu-Natal after casting his vote on Monday.

The former president, appearing in public after his release on parole, engaged with ANC members outside the voting station.

He thanked them for their dedication to the party.

Interacting with the media, Zuma took the opportunity to say everyone “must go out and vote, voting is very important”.

“They must not be swayed by individuals, as individuals are not important in the ANC, but are important because they are part of this organisation,” said Zuma.

He reiterated that his vote went to the ANC and that he was happy to have voted.

He called on anyone seeking to punish the ANC at the polls by abstaining or voting for another party to “stop, stop that and go vote for the ANC”.

TimesLIVE

