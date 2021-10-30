Ramaphosa promises to do better as final campaign rally meets with service delivery protests

Ramaphosa said the party’s renewal project was evident in the way the ANC has chosen its local government candidates — which involved ordinary community members to ensure that communities ran effectively.

“We want competent mayors who will demonstrate that they can perform and who will put the interests of our people first.”

Ramaphosa also used the rally to remind residents of the good the party has done in previous years.

“We have heard their concerns and their hopes, their desire for better communities and their dream of a better life for themselves and their families. We have heard about all the work that the ANC has done.

“We have heard about houses that have been built, about impoverished communities that now have electricity and running water, about roads that were once dusty paths that have now been tarred, about new clinics and improved schools, about street lights and sports grounds.

“We have heard about the social grants that have lifted millions out of dire poverty, about the life-changing opportunities of no-fee schools and fee-free higher education, and about the measures government has taken to shield the most vulnerable in our society from Covid-19 effects,” he said.

TimesLIVE