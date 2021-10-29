Mmusi Maimane reflects on his political career starting in the ANC

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has revealed that before he joined the DA, his political career started with the ANC.

Speaking on Kaya FM on Thursday, Maimane shared that in the beginning, he agreed with the ANC’s vision for equality, however, his decision to move to the opposition party was motivated by the ruling party’s inability to deliver.

“I started off in the ANC. Those were our politics whether you accepted it or not. That’s what you grew up with. We all thought we could work in this ANC thing to try and advance what was going on [during the apartheid era] ,” said Maimane.

He said the ANC had promising plans but a lack of execution meant people were being let down.