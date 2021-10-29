Eskom challenges 'serious and complicated', Ramaphosa tells voters — but promises they will be resolved

“So, you allow Eskom employees to connect your electricity illegally?”

This was the question ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa asked throngs of people gathered at the Sol Tsotetsi sports complex in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, on Friday.

The community responded by saying: “Yes.”

Ramaphosa then asked the community why they did that, and they told him: “We are unemployed.”

During his second leg of a local government election campaign on Friday, Ramaphosa decided to speak openly about the electricity issues plaguing the country.

“We are going to fix the electricity issue. The issue of electricity is serious and complicated. The government inherited Eskom's problems. Eskom was serving white people, and black people were using candles and paraffin stoves. When we took over in 1994, Eskom worked hard to give everyone electricity. They have made sure that 90% of people have electricity,” he said.