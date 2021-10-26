Property mogul brings smart city to rural area
Businessman Mike Nkuna said the city will create over 8,000 jobs during the construction phase and over 6,000 permanent jobs will be created during its full operation
Property mogul Mike Nkuna has set his sights on developing a smart city in a rural area in Limpopo.
Nkuna, who launched R1.5bn integrated smart city in a village of Nkuzana in the Collins Chabane local municipality three weeks ago, is the head of Masingita Group...
