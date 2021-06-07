Swinging clubs with the youth of Soweto

Businessman TT Mbha launches Soweto Youth Golf Day on June 16

Property mogul and businessman TT Mbha has decided to uplift the Soweto community through a golf tournament 45 years after the 1976 Soweto Uprising.



Mbha, a professional golfer, wants to use the event to raise funds for the Soweto Kliptown Youth Foundation (SKY) and empower young entrepreneurs and the people of Soweto...