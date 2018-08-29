Young scientist's breathalyser gives privacy to diabetes patients

Valentine Saasa grew up witnessing her diabetic father prick himself daily to monitor his blood glucose levels.

This inspired the 27-year-old scientist to use her skills to invent a groundbreaking breathalyser for diabetic patients to monitor their condition.

“It is very close to my heart because the traditional method is very invasive. I’ve seen children crying because they do not understand why they have to be pricked,” she said.

The Bo Tlokwa-born University of Pretoria student is currently a researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) while she completes her PhD in Science.

She said the breathalyser idea was born in 2014 when she was completing her Master’s degree in science at the University of Johannesburg.

She eventually teamed up with four other scientists to create a prototype.

“We have spent the past five years creating a second prototype. Right now we are waiting for it to be licensed,” said Saasa.

The device uses nanotechnology which is the study of extremely small materials to detect the levels of glucose in the body.

A patient will blow into the device to receive their blood glucose results instead of using needles to draw blood.