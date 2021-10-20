No pay today: Sedibeng Water gives workers a day’s notice, claims union

Workers at Sedibeng Water have downed tools after learning on Tuesday they will not be paid today.

This comes on the back of learning that they will not be receiving an increase this year.

The bulk water supplier provides water to Free State, North West and Northern Cape municipalities.

The SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) said the entity says it is unable to pay workers’ salaries on time as a result of failures by municipalities to pay for services it has rendered to them.

The Samwu secretariat said: “We support the course of action taken by workers at Sedibeng Water in the three provinces to stop working until their salaries are paid along with the increases, as agreed in the Bargaining Council.”